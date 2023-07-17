Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHG stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.