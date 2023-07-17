Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Increases By 51.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,777.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $16.97 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.
About AB SKF (publ)
