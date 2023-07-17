Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Increases By 51.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,777.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $16.97 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

