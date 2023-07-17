Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreases By 42.9%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 979,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 422,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,110.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.