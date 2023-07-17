Short Interest in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Declines By 40.7%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSLQ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. 2,318,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,234. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Get AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.