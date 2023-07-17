Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Declines By 30.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSCCF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.32.
About Capstone Copper
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.