Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Declines By 30.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSCCF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.32.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

