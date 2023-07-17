Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Drops By 50.0%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CITIC Price Performance

CTPCY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. CITIC has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.