Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 95.8%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 1,605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

