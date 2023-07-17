Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Increases By 50.0%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCHPF stock remained flat at $46.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $46.50.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.