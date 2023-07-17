Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 89.6%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dundee Trading Up 5.4 %

Dundee stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. 26,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.18 and a current ratio of 34.18. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.