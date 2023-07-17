Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Expands By 264.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
