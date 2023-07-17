Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Expands By 264.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

