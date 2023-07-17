Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Grows By 163.0%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $132,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.51. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

