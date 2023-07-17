Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Decreases By 87.5%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 29.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.