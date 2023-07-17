Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Grows By 160.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

