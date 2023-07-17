Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Grows By 275.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Glucose Health Company Profile
