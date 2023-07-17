Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Grows By 275.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.