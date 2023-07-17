Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases By 159.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 0.6 %

HKXCY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

