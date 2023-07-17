Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases By 159.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 0.6 %
HKXCY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $48.69.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
