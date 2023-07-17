Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Expands By 165.2%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the June 15th total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,611,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LBPH stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.93. 41,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,475. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

