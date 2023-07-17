Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 28.8%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.03% and a negative net margin of 195.46%.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

