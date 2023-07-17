Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 28.8%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.03% and a negative net margin of 195.46%.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.
