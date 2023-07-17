Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Expands By 540.1%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 540.1% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. 116,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

