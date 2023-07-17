Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Decreases By 37.5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 2,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

