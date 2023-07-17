Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Declines By 27.0%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.