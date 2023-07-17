Short Interest in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Declines By 93.8%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFFVF remained flat at $157.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.40. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $220.46.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

