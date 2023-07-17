Short Interest in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Declines By 93.8%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PFFVF remained flat at $157.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.40. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $220.46.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
