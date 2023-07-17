Short Interest in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Drops By 26.3%

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,458,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $455,400. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,648,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,543,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
PGTI stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,119. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.85 million. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
