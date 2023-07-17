Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 41.2%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 1,350.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

SLRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 58,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,702. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

