Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Expands By 500.0%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

NYSE SRL remained flat at $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scully Royalty Announces Dividend

Scully Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

