Short Interest in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Decreases By 25.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,010,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 57,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
Senseonics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,199. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Senseonics by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 249.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.