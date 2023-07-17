Short Interest in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Decreases By 25.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,010,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 57,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,199. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. Analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Senseonics by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 249.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

