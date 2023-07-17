Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Rises By 52.5%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of SRRTF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

