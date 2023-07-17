Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Grows By 37.6%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,570,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 20,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

