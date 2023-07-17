Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Drops By 42.7%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.11. 865,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.28. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

