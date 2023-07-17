Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Drops By 39.3%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

