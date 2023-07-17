Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Drops By 28.5%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 745,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,557. TFI International has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

