Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Decreases By 27.4%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 147,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

