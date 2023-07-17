Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Declines By 33.3%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

Trigano stock remained flat at $190.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50.

Get Trigano alerts:

Trigano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.