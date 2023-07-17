Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Declines By 33.3%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trigano Price Performance
Trigano stock remained flat at $190.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50.
Trigano Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.