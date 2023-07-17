Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Expands By 442.4%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 442.4% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $24.39.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.