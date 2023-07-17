Short Interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Rises By 21.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 642,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
WFG stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $89.05. 13,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,124. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
