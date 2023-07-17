Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 68.2% in June

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. 85,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,382. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

