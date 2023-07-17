Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 18.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $294.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.60.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

