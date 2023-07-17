Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 4,710 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 235.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.35. 49,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

