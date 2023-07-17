Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,748 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.93. 62,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

