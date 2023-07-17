Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,228,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,352. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

