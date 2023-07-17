Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $255.66. The company had a trading volume of 753,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,441. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

