Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

