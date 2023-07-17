Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 496,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

