Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 267,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 497,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE F traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 28,747,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,196,184. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.