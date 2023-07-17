Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,441 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. 287,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

