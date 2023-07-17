Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $94,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.14. 57,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $206.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

