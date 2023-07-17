Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 57,490,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,436,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

