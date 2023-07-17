Signaturefd LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,012 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Corsair Gaming worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 511,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 300,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 116,858 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 944,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 944,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,096.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 101,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.