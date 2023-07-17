Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $162,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 812,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,268. The stock has a market cap of $416.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

