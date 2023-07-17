Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.28. 882,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $523.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

