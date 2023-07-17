Signaturefd LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.25. The company had a trading volume of 453,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,208. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

